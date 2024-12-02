Samuel pulled in four of his five targets for 20 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 35-10 defeat at the hands of the Bills. He did not record a rushing attempt in the blowout loss. Samuel also tallied 208 yards on six kick returns.

Samuel essentially put up a bagel in non-PPR formats after coughing up his first fumble of the season while netting just 20 yards for fantasy managers. A snowstorm played a role in the marginal numbers from the West Coast based franchise, but Samuel was already mired in a mid-season slump prior to Sunday's dud. Samuel's most impressive work Sunday came in the return game, as he logged kickoff returns of 60 and 43 yards in the third quarter. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) going down to injury fresh off his lengthy IR stint, Samuel should remain a spotlight player on offense for a team losing some key reinforcements ahead of next week's home tilt against the Bears.