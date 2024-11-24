Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, but the 49ers are optimistic that he'll be able to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams sat out all three of the 49ers' Week 12 practices with a sore ankle, but assuming he's able to make it through a pregame workout without incident, he'll fill his usual duties as the team's starting left tackle. Official word on Williams' status will arrive when the 49ers post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.