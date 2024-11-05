The Eagles released Okwuegbunam (abdomen) on Tuesday.
Okwuegbunam began the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle repair procedure at the conclusion of training camp. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 16, and he was close to being activated off IR as he was able to log full practices leading up to Week 9 against the Jaguars. The 2020 fourth-round pick could stick around in Philadelphia on the practice squad or look to catch on with another team in need of depth at tight end.
More News
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Staying on IR•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: On cusp of return•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Not activated for Week 8•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Could play Week 8•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Not activated for Week 7•