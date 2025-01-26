Bishop is slated to start at safety alongside Damar Hamlin in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, ESPN.com reports.

Bishop, a rookie-second round pick out of Utah, will be stepping in for Taylor Rapp (back/hip), who was forced out of last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Ravens and was unable to practice this week. During the regular season, Bishop finished with 40 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 16 appearances. He played exclusively on special teams in the wild-card win over the Broncos and logged three tackles across 50 total snaps (39 on defense) in the divisional round.