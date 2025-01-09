Bell (hip) will enter the final year of his rookie deal this offseason.

Bell underwent season-ending surgery for a dislocated hip in September. He never got a chance to showcase himself during Cleveland's 3-14 season in which there were opportunities for players like Bell, Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods. It's unclear where Bell stands with regards to the injury, but he enters the final season of his rookie deal as one of the more experienced rostered receivers on an offense that will undergo change during the offseason.