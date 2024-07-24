The Browns placed Hines (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

Hines said earlier this offseason that he anticipated being ready for training camp, so it's possible he won't spend much time on the NFI list before passing his physical. The pass-catching specialist is working his way back from a left ACL tear suffered last August, once healthy he figures to compete for a role on special teams and in third-down scenarios. Nick Chubb (knee) started camp on the active/PUP list and remains without a timetable for return, so Hines could have a real opportunity alongside Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman in this backfield, health permitting.