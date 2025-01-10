Okoronkwo tallied 23 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2024.

The veteran defensive tackle saw his production decline significantly this season compared to 2023, recording fewer tackles (31 to 23), fewer sacks (4.5 to 3.0) and fewer passes defended (one to zero) in 2024, despite playing in two more games. Okoronkwo made five starts this season, recording just eight total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in those contests. He's now entering the final season of a three-year, $19 million deal signed with Cleveland in 2022. Expect Okoronkwo to remain one of the Browns' top rotational defensive linemen heading into the 2025 season.