Brown (shoulder) is scheduled for a checkup with his surgeon during Week 15 and could receive clearance to resume practicing thereafter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown has been out all season after suffering a sternoclavicular joint injury to his left shoulder in the Chiefs' Aug. 10 preseason opener and then undergoing surgery in mid-September. Though initial reports after his surgery was performed suggested that Brown would likely miss the entire regular season, the wideout has seemingly avoided any setbacks thus far in the recovery process and looks like he'll have a chance to get in a few tune-up games before the playoffs get underway. If Brown's surgeon is satisfied with the health of his shoulder following the upcoming checkup, the Chiefs will likely open the receiver's 21-day practice window before mapping out a target date for his season debut. Rapoport notes that Brown could be ready for game action as soon as Week 16, when the Chiefs host the Texans on Dec. 21.