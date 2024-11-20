Vaughn rushed four times for 13 yards and caught one of his two targets for four yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Vaughn played just 16 of the Cowboys' 83 offensive snaps in the contest, the fewest of any Dallas running back behind both Rico Dowdle (41) and Ezekiel Elliott (26). The 23-year-old Kansas State product has not been involved in the offense much in 2024, recording just 11 rushing attempts for 33 yards and three catches for 18 yards. Buried on the depth chart behind Dowdle and Elliott on an offense that is struggling to run the ball effectively, Vaughn should not be in consideration for fantasy purposes as the Cowboys head into a Week 12 matchup with the Commanders.