Gore intends to sign with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The son of longtime NFL back Frank Gore, Gore spent all four years at Southern Miss and carried the ball 759 times for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He led the team in rushing all four seasons and earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where Gore was named Offensive MVP. A college workhorse, Gore joins a light depth chart that includes James Cook, fourth-round rookie Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans.