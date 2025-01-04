The Giants signed Miller from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Miller has spent the majority of the season on New York's practice squad, though he did get two elevations during the campaign. In those games, he recorded a combined seven snaps on special teams and one snap on offense. Miller could get a bit more opportunity Sunday against Philadelphia with the Giants having nothing to play for except draft-pick slotting, but he's still expected to fourth on the running-back depth chart behind Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and Eric Gray.