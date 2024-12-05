Nabers was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers has been listed with a groin issue on Giants injury reports at varying points this season, so his practice restrictions Thursday may be maintenance related. Nevertheless, his status now will be one to monitor to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday against the Saints. Since missing two games due to a concussion Weeks 5 and 6, Nabers has tallied a 40-354-0 line on 64 targets over the last six contests.