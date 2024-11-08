Etienne (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Both Etienne and Tank Bigsby (ankle) were limited in practice all week, but both running backs will be available to the Jaguars offense Week 10. During this past Sunday's loss at Philadelphia, Etienne earned a 31 percent snap share and had five touches for 30 yards from scrimmage, while Bigsby handled 52 percent of the snaps en route to eight carries for 22 yards. The breakdown between the two should be somewhat similar this weekend.