Davis has been getting a lot of snaps with the starting offense at OTAs, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Breece Hall's minor lower-body injury has opened up opportunities for Davis, a fifth-round pick, as well as fellow rookie Braelon Allen (a fourth-rounder). Hughes Connor Hughes of SNY.tv that Allen has also made a good early impression, with his receiving work in particular being a pleasant surprise after he had only 275 receiving yards in three seasons as the lead back at Wisconsin. The two rookies seem to be competing with 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda for the second spot on the depth chart -- a role that probably won't come with many snaps or touches unless Hall misses time. The Jets also have Tarik Cohen as a potential passing-down specialist, though special teams might offer his more realistic path to a roster spot