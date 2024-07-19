Drake announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Drake said "I love the game, but I don't love the business. I'm at peace with the decision. I'm healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life." The 30-year-old running back played for the Dolphins, Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens and Packers throughout his career, and also spent time with the Colts and Browns. He compiled a total of 3,866 rushing yards (4.4 YPC), including a 2020 season with Arizona in which he rushed for 955 yards and 10 scores on 239 attempts, but Drake may be best remembered his 52-yard run for a touchdown on a lateral from DeVante Parker in 2018's "Miracle in Miami."