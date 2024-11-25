The Panthers claimed Evans off waivers Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The third-year corner from Missouri was waived by the Vikings on Saturday after playing almost strictly on special teams (just three defensive snaps in seven games) this season, but he's already found a new home in Carolina. Evans played 832 defensive snaps across 15 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2023, recording 65 total tackles and seven passes defended, including one interception. He's now expected to serve as a depth piece in the Panthers' secondary.