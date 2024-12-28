Maye completed 12 of 22 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown against the Chargers on Saturday.

Maye briefly left the game in the first quarter for a concussion evaluation, but the team doctors evidently concluded Maye was fine. The problem is that the Chargers defense dominated anyway, rarely giving the Patriots breathing room outside of a 36-yard touchdown strike to DeMario Douglas on a free play. Given the conditions, Maye was promising overall, even though the game was a bleak one for the Patriots. They'll attempt to regain their dignity against the Bills in Week 18.