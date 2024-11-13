Ali (ankle) was absent from the Ravens' injury report Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ali was sidelined for Baltimore's past four games due to an ankle injury; however, his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's moved past the issue. The rookie from Marshall has appeared in just one game this season, failing to record a stat across nine special-teams snaps. He's expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 4 running back as the season progresses, playing behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.