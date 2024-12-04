Head coach Brian Callahan noted Wednesday that Burks (knee) won't return this season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The report notes that Burks -- who has been on IR since Oct. 19 -- had surgery to address his knee injury. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Burks had been dealing with what was described as a "loose ACL" issue, as opposed to a full tear, and underwent the procedure a couple of weeks back. In his continued absence, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd will lead the Titans' wideout corps.