Ngakoue (ankle) visited the Dolphins for a tryout Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Heraldreports.

Ngakoue only suited up for 13 games with Chicago last season before suffering a fractured ankle, but he now appears recovered from the injury. With Miami in desperate need of help at the edge rusher position following Shaquil Barrett's retirement, Ngakoue could immediately slot in as a starter for this defense while Bradley Chubb (knee - ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) progress in their respective recoveries.