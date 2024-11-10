Toews logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Toews has two helpers over four games in November, surpassing his point total from all of October. The defenseman has been a bit limited on offense despite playing in his usual top-pairing role when healthy this season. He's at three assists, 17 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 11 outings overall. Toews will have to pick up the pace if he's going to reach the 50-point threshold for the fourth straight year.