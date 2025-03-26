Toews scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Toews ended a 12-game goal drought in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. This was also his first multi-point effort since Feb. 7 versus the Oilers. The 31-year-old defenseman has eight goals, 37 points (three on the power play), 127 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating over 68 appearances. His offense has been steady lately, helping him overcome a somewhat slower first half of the campaign.