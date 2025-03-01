Toews notched a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Toews has a goal and four assists over his last six outings. The 31-year-old defenseman helped out on Ross Colton's empty-netter to seal this win. The uptick in offense is nice compared to Toews' relatively modest scoring production earlier in the campaign. He's now at 29 points, 109 shots on net, 79 blocks and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances. His helper Friday was his first special-teams point in 2024-25 after he combined for seven (five on the power play, two shorthanded) in the 2023-24 regular season.