Blackwood is expected to get the starting nod at home versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Blackwood has featured in 14 of the Avs' last 17 contests, posting a 9-4-1 record to go with an impressive 1.97 GAA. Given his heavy workload thus far, the 28-year-old netminder should be expected to be in the crease more often than not -- though an upcoming back-to-back versus the Bruins and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should give Blackwood a night off in favor of Scott Wedgewood.