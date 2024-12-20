Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, setting the stage for Joel Kiviranta's two-goal heroics later in the frame. During his seven-game point streak, Rantanen has four goals and nine assists, with just two of those 13 points coming on the power play. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 19 goals, 48 points (14 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances.