Kelly generated a goal on two shots, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kelly opened the scoring in the contest before adding a primary helper on Nikolai Kovalenko's second-period marker. Kelly had one point this season before Friday's multi-point effort, so this performance was likely an outlier. The 25-year-old is occupying a bottom-six role and spot on the penalty kill, so he's relied upon more in the defensive zone. Kelly has notched a goal and two assists across 18 contests.