Zellers was the 76th overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A product of the famed Shattuck St. Mary's school in Minnesota, Zellers is a top-six offensive talent. His skating is strong, he plays hard, and he's also shown well for Team USA on the international circuit. The main concern at this point is whether or not Zellers has the dynamic type of skill needed to score in the NHL as an undersized player. He's only 5-foot-10, 165 pounds right now. Zellers is committed to the University of North Dakota.