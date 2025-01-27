Bedard notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Bedard set up Seth Jones' third-period tally. This was Bedard's fourth straight game without a goal, matching his longest goal drought since the start of December, but he has still earned three helpers during his current quiet stretch. The 19-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 30 helpers, 115 shots on net and a minus-22 rating over 49 appearances. Bedard hasn't been able to show much growth on offense in his sophomore campaign, and it's an issue with shot volume -- he averaged nearly three shots per game last season but is under 2.5 per contest in 2024-25, wiping out the benefits of a marginal increase in shooting percentage.