Bedard picked up a power-play assist Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic outdoor game.

The point extended his scoring streak to five games and seven points (three goals, four assists). The streak includes one goal and two assists on the power play. Bedard has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his last 17 games; 10 of those points have come with the man advantage. Bedard is a generational talent, but he can't do this alone. He's minus-12 in those 17 games and minus-18 on the season (38 games).