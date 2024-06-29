Vanacker was the 27th overall pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Vanacker is a complementary winger who skates well and works hard, and oozes character as a top-flight teammate. His skill isn't high end, but he plays with energy and jam. And he'll spend plenty of seasons in the NHL as a third-line forechecker who can score. The Hawks are building a team based on character, and Vanacker's work ethic is a strong fit. He'll be back in the OHL this fall once his surgically-repaired shoulder has healed, and he'll be looking to build on an 82-point season (2023-24).