Jones scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Jones has a goal and an assist over his last two outings as he bounces back from a four-game slump. The defenseman's second-period tally Sunday stood as the game-winner. Jones is up to two goals, nine points (five on the power play), 31 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests. He's playing well in a top-pairing role and is on pace to surpass the 40-point mark for the first time in three years.