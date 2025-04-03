Jones notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Jones has a goal and two power-play assists during his three-game point streak. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to look comfortable in a workhorse role on a contender after doing just okay with similar usage in Chicago earlier in the season. He's up to six points in 14 outings with the Panthers and a total of 33 points, 113 shots on net, 90 hits, 98 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 56 appearances this season.