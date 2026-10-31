Jones scored a goal, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

This was Jones' second three-point effort in a row, and he's also logged multiple power-play points in consecutive contests. The defenseman hasn't filled the net a ton, but he's had no trouble setting up his teammates. Jones is up to two goals, 16 assists, 37 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances. Injuries have been a narrative for a few years with Jones, but he's showing what he can do when fully healthy, and the results are good.