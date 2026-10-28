Jones notched three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Winnipeg.

All three helpers came in the first period as the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and put the game away early. The 32-year-old Jones appears headed for a career-best campaign -- he hasn't topped 50 points in a season since 2021-22 with Chicago, but through the first 13 games of 2026-27 he's erupted for one goal and 15 points, with nine of his assists coming on the power play. He's added 36 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger.