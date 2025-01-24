Johnson provided two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Johnson has played in the last three games, partially aided by the Blue Jackets' return to using seven defensemen. This was his first multi-point effort in nearly a year -- his last came Feb. 18, 2024 versus the Coyotes. The 38-year-old blueliner doubled his point total for this season with Thursday's effort. He's now at four assists, 16 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 30 appearances. When he plays, he fills a third-pairing role.