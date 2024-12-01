Monahan scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Monahan set up an Ivan Provorov goal in the first period and then put the Blue Jackets ahead for good with a tally of his own in the second. This was Monahan's fourth multi-point effort in the last eight games, though he's scored just two times to go with nine assists in that span. The center is up to eight goals, 22 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 23 outings this season while playing in a top-line role. The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in six straight contests, and that uptick in offense has helped Monahan rebuild some fantasy value after a quiet start to November.