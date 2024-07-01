Monahan signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with Columbus on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Monahan will reconnect with former Flames teammate Johnny Gaudreau, the duo having spent nine seasons together in Calgary. The team is currently without a head coach but the new bench boss may look to pair Monahan and Gaudreau together on the top line. Certainly, the 29-year-old Monahan should have a role with the man advantage, likely the top unit, which should help him repeat his 2023-24 numbers (26 goals and 33 assists in 83 regular-season contests).