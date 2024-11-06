Toropchenko scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

The goal was Toropchenko's first of the season, snapping an eight-game point drought. The 25-year-old saw a season-high 16:44 of ice time as he was called on to fill a larger role after Dylan Holloway (upper body) exited the game. Toropchenko has two points, 14 shots on net, 25 hits, 11 blocked shots, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 11 outings this season. He's mainly a checking-line winger, though he can chip in some depth offense as well.