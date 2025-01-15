Schenn produced an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Schenn registered the primary helper on Colton Parayko's marker just under a minute into the game. Schenn has been productive through six games in January, getting onto the scoresheet four times while accounting for two goals, three helpers and a plus-3 rating in that span. St. Louis' captain is at eight goals and 25 points through 45 appearances in 2024-25. Schenn's current 9.2 shooting percentage is the worst mark of his career, excluding his first two seasons with the Kings.