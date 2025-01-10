Fowler produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Fowler was celebrated prior to the contest for playing in his 1,000th career game Dec. 31 in the Winter Classic versus the Blackhawks. Fittingly, the ceremony came prior to a contest against the team with which he played his first 990 games. He then set up Jordan Kyrou on what was the game-winning goal. Fowler is at 10 points through 13 outings since he was dealt from Anaheim to St. Louis, and he has a total of 14 points, 39 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances this season. Fowler's spots in the top four and on the power play with the Blues have restored his fantasy value to the level of a reliable No. 3 or 4 option.