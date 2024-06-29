Koivu was the 70th overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

You couldn't have written a better story. If the name looks familiar, yes, Aatos is the son of former longtime Montreal Canadiens captain Saku Koivu. Koivu spent the majority of the year in the Finnish Jr. league (16 goals, 31 points in 28 games), but also got into three games with TPS' top team, no small feat for a kid who turned just 18 years of age a few days before the draft. Like his father, Koivu is a responsible two-way center with some size (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) and a big shot. Saku was playing NHL games for Montreal at age 21. Don't expect Aatos to follow a similar career path, but he makes for a nice depth acquisition for the Habs.