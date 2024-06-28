Demidov was the fifth overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Demidov is an elite offensive talent who thrives in tight. His stickhandling rivals Mitch Marner's, and his shot and vision are already top-six ready. Yes, there's risk in his game, but that comes with all elite offensive teenagers. Demidov's skill and ability to think the game far ahead of the play makes him a potential play-driving top-line RW and he plays with an edge All of that means Demidov has the pieces to break the century mark in points a few seasons after he arrives in the NHL in a year.