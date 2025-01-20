Dobes stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Dobes struggled for the first time at the NHL level but was still able to come away with his fifth straight win to start his career. The 23-year-old had given up a total of four goals over his first four outings, and he gave up four more this time around. The Rangers were unable to hold any of their one-goal leads, and Patrik Laine finished off the game with the overtime winner. Dobes has posted a 1.55 GAA and a .940 save percentage at the NHL level so far. Those numbers are bound to regress as he gets more playing time, but he should have no trouble maintaining the backup role for the Canadiens, and he's played well enough to afford Sam Montembeault a bit more rest.