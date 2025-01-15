Dach scored a pair of goals, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Dach gave the Canadiens their first lead with a goal at 18:34 of the second period. He also added an insurance tally late in the third. The 23-year-old has looked good lately with six goals and an assist over his last nine contests. For the season, the second-line center has eight goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net, 70 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 43 appearances, but it looks like his game has taken an upward turn in recent weeks.