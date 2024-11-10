Suter scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Suter's goal was too late to make a difference Saturday, but he has now scored five times over the last eight contests. The 28-year-old is also on the power play now, replacing Brock Boeser (upper body), who was hurt Thursday versus the Kings. Suter's worth a look in fantasy with a larger role, which also includes top-six minutes at even strength. He has six points, 222 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 12 outings this season.