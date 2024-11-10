Duhaime scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Duhaime got in on the fun late in the third period, scoring the last goal of the game. The 27-year-old has four points over his last six outings, giving him three goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests overall. The fourth-liner has added 18 PIM, 13 blocked shots and 33 hits while averaging a career-best 14:17 of ice time. Duhaime could be poised for a career year if he continues to see more minutes, but his scoring production is unlikely to be consistent.