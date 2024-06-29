Protas was the 75th overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Protas joins his brother Aliaksei in the Washington system. The two actually play a very similar game. Ilya is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. Like his brother, Protas has below-average foot speed and his game lacks pace, but he's a creative playmaker with a good shot. Aliaksei, a third-round pick in 2019, has developed into a solid depth regular for Washington. The Caps would almost certainly sign off on a similar outcome for Ilya.