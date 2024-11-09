Vrana notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Vrana returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. He had been replaced in the lineup by Michael Sgarbossa, who was sent to AHL Hershey on Thursday. Vrana now has five points and 14 shots on net over 10 appearances this season, but it appears he'll never be fully secure in the lineup. He's one point shy of his output from 21 games with the Blues last season, but the uncertainty in his playing time makes the 28-year-old winger a non-factor in many fantasy formats.