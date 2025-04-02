Vrana logged an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vrana has been in the lineup for the last two games due to injuries keeping Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) out. The 29-year-old Vrana was scratched for six of the seven contests prior to this newfound chance to play. The winger has produced 13 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances between the Predators and the Capitals this season. Since his role isn't particularly secure, Vrana is a poor option for most fantasy managers who need forward depth.