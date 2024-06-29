Muggli was the 52nd overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Muggli was a regular in the top Swiss league this past season and made multiple appearances in international tournaments for his home country. He has given scouts plenty of looks at him over the years. Muggli is a bit of a tweener. He doesn't have enough offense to his game to project as a power-play option, and while he plays hard, he's still only about 170 pounds at the moment, making it difficult for him to log heavy defensive minutes. The hope is that Muggli can add 15-20 pounds of muscle to his frame while maintaining his elusiveness and smarts. He is likely to spend the next year or two in Switzerland.